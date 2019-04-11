Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

It's a beautiful day across West Texas and much cooler than the past couple of days, when we had high temperatures in the mid to even upper 90s. Tonight is Opening Night for the Midland Rockhounds, and if you're planning on heading out to the game, the weather will be great with temperatures near 70 at first pitch. Overnight, temperatures will cool down into the 40s, so having a jacket will not be a bad idea.
Friday will start with some sunshine and temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70s and we push into the afternoon. Rain chances will start to pick up as we head into Friday evening, with some thunderstorms possible. We could see an isolated severe storm with large hail and damaging winds, but widespread severe weather is not likely. The best thunderstorm chances will be in the northeast Permian Basin.
Rain chances continue overnight and into Saturday morning, becoming more widespread across the Permian Basin and SE New Mexico. A cold front will bring well below average temperatures as well, with highs only into the mid 50s. Sunday morning's low temps may be in the low to mid 30s.
We are expecting a drying and warming trend as we push into Sunday afternoon and through much of next week. Widespread 80s will be likely Monday and Tuesday.
