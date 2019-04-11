Do transgender Americans have a place in the U.S. military?

“It wasn't until I moved to or I deployed to Afghanistan that I discovered kind of the whole idea of transgender. And it immediately clicked. And I said, ‘that's what this is, that’s what I've been feeling my whole life,’” he said. “Right about the time that I was doing that I got selected as one of the first women to integrate submarines. So here I am gonna go be famous for being a woman on a submarine as I'm learning that I'm a guy.”