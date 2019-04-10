VERIFY: No gold star on your license? Here’s what that means for Texans

AUSTIN, Texas — If your driver’s license doesn’t have a gold star on it, you won’t be able to use it to get through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) line at the airport come October 2020.
There are a lot of posts circulating on social media about this, so we're breaking down what that means for us in Texas.
Our sources are the Texas Department of Public Safety website and the TSA.
First, this all stems from the REAL ID Act. Congress passed it in 2005. It requires more documents and proof of identity than non-REAL ID licenses.
Second, the Texas Department of Public Safety is already a step ahead of the game. Texas has been issuing REAL ID licenses since October 2016.
If you have your license handy, take a peek at it. The gold star near the top right means you're already good to go.
If you haven't renewed your license since 2016, you can still use it until it expires or until Oct. 1, 2020, whichever comes first.
Let's say 2020 rolls around and you don't have a REAL ID yet.
A valid passport or trusted traveler card is still fine, you just won't be able to show your license to get through security.
