Tax prep services lobby against free electronic tax-filing system

Tax Day is fast approaching, and this may come as no surprise but the way we do taxes is pretty backwards.
Let’s connect the dots.
Here’s how it works in a lot of other countries. The government, which already has all the taxpayers information, fills out the tax return, sends it to them. The taxpayer checks all the information, corrects what they need to and sends it back.
Thinks about it. The IRS already has your W-2. They already have your social security number, so why doesn’t it work that way here?
Let’s just say the companies behind tax prep services spend a lot of money on lobbying. Intuit and H&R Block shelled out $6.6 million last year alone.
Now Congress is on the verge of permanently barring the IRS from creating a free electronic tax filing system, something Intuit, the owner of TurboTax and H&R Block have lobbied for years.
And before you start pointing fingers, this legislation has bi-partisan support.
The tax prep companies do offer free software to anyone who makes less than $66,000 a year but only 3 percent of eligible people use it.