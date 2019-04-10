Site plan released for upcoming Centennial Park

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland Downtown Park Conservancy shared the latest plans for Midland’s upcoming Centennial Park during a briefing with city council on April 9.
During the meeting, the conservancy laid out timelines and blueprints for demolition at the park and construction of its new amenities.
The first phase of the project is slated to start the week of April 22 and last until June. The phase will include demolition and the installation of a water system and underground utilities.
The next phase of the project is a seven month construction phase that will start with foundations and then focus on structures. This is expected to last from July to February
The final phase of the project will be landscaping, which will last up until the park’s grand opening which is projected for April 28, 2020.
The park will feature a handful off amenities including a promenades with cafe seating, a dog park, a kid’s play area, a concession pavilion and a stage equipped with a 26 x 20 ft. video monitor.
