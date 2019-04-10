‘A serious global health threat:’ drug-resistant fungus sickens hundreds in U.S.

Photo by: AP This undated photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a strain of Candida auris cultured in a petri dish at a CDC laboratory. On Tuesday, April 25, 2017, New York state health officials provided new details about a continuing outbreak of the infection. The count is 44 now, up from a half dozen last fall. The fungus is a harmful form of yeast that was first seen in a patient in 2009, in Japan. Scientists say it can be hard to identify with standard lab tests, and more cases are being reported as doctors are looking harder for it. (Shawn Lockhart/CDC via AP)