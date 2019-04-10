Red flag fire warning in effect

High fire danger notice for the Permian Basin and New Mexico

Red flag fire warning in effect
(Thomas Northcut)
By Madelaine Perrault | April 10, 2019 at 3:34 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 3:35 PM

WEST TEXAS (KWES) - Until midnight there will be a critical high fire danger warning in effect for the Permian Basin and Southeast New Mexico.

A red flag warning has been issued due to sustained winds ranging from 30-50 miles-per-hour, or as strong as 60-70.

The Guadalupe and Davis mountains could experience even more extreme gusts.

High winds culminating with the hot arid environment cause a risk for spontaneous fires.

A tip to avoid accidentally starting a fire include delaying outdoor burning because today’s conditions are highly favorable for a rapid wild fire to spread rapidly.

Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.