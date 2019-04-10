Red flag fire warning in effect

WEST TEXAS (KWES) - Until midnight there will be a critical high fire danger warning in effect for the Permian Basin and Southeast New Mexico.
A red flag warning has been issued due to sustained winds ranging from 30-50 miles-per-hour, or as strong as 60-70.
The Guadalupe and Davis mountains could experience even more extreme gusts.
High winds culminating with the hot arid environment cause a risk for spontaneous fires.
A tip to avoid accidentally starting a fire include delaying outdoor burning because today’s conditions are highly favorable for a rapid wild fire to spread rapidly.
