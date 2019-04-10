Permian HS lifts brief shelter in place after man with machete spotted in parking lot

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Wednesday morning, Ector County ISD received a tip from Crimestoppers that a man with a machete was walking through the Permian High School parking lot.
To be cautious, officers put Permian High School into a shelter in place at 9:10 a.m. After checking video footage, police realized it was a man they have dealt with in the past.
According to ECISD, the man continued walking and left the campus on his own.
The shelter lasted for 15 minutes. Police searched for the man, but he couldn’t be found.
