Odessa police hosting fraud awareness training for senior citizens

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Odessa Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is hosting fraud awareness training for senior citizens from 9 to 11 a.m. on April 11.
The training, which will take place at the OPD classroom in the Odessa Police Department, will help to inform the elderly on how to protect themselves from fraud.
Attendees will learn what fraud against the elderly is, the different kinds of scams being perpetrated, how to avoid becoming a victim and how to report fraudulent activity.
Additionally, attendees will be able to ask questions in a public forum or privately. Resources and contact info will be provided to participants who have questions or concerns.
