Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Good morning everyone! Today, we are expecting starting conditions to be in the lower 60s and warm into the lower 90s by this afternoon. We are under Extreme Fire Danger Risk for the entire area. Any fires that develop today will be able to spread very rapidly. Avoid activities that may produce outdoor flames and sparks. Any outdoor burning today is highly discouraged. We are also under a High Wind Watch for our mountainous regions and the Permian Basin. Depending on elevation, these areas could experience wind speeds from 40-75 MPH sustained. The higher wind speeds are more likely in the higher elevations. Tomorrow, we are tracking another cold front to move into the area in the morning. This will bring our temperatures down to the 50s in the morning and the mid 70s in the afternoon. On Friday, we are expecting morning temperatures to be in the mid 40s and warm into the mid to upper 70s by that afternoon. Starting late in the evening, we are tracking rain chances for out eastern counties and the Permian Basin through the next morning.