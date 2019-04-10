High wind warnings see increase in fire danger in West Texas counties

WEST TEXAS (KWES) - To those who call West Texas home, the dry desert terrain is nothing new. In fact, most even find it beautiful.
But that beauty can change quickly, especially this time of year when conditions are perfect for wildfires to catch and spread quickly.
As conditions change, most of the area will be dealing with red flag warnings. These include high wind warnings and fire watches.
Since hot, dry and windy conditions yield extreme fire danger, here are some precautions you can take to prevent major fires:
- Be extremely cautious about any outdoor activities that might cause sparks or fires. Sparks can easily escape from burning trash.
- Avoid use of welding or grinding equipment near weeds and grass.
- Avoid parking vehicles in tall, dry grass and weeds that could be ignited by hot catalytic converters and exhaust systems.
- When in your vehicle, crush smoking materials in your ashtray and make sure they are out, don’t let them out of your vehicle.
The vast majority of wildfires in West Texas are actually the result of careless human behavior, with very few the result of weather exclusively.
The most important precaution you can take is to avoid any activities that produce a flame or spark, and if you see smoke or a fire, report it to authorities immediately.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.