‘Game of Thrones’: These are the names still on Arya’s kill list and why

Melisandre – The Red Priestess at this point is on many a list, but it was her role in buying Gendry from the Brotherhood Without Banners that put her on Arya’s. Melisandre had attempted to sacrifice Gendry to make way for Robert Baratheon’s brother Stannis to stake claim to the Iron Throne. Many are betting on the Red Woman’s death this season even though she was banished from the North by Jon Snow and is not currently in Westeros. In her encounter with Arya while she was buying Gendry, she told her that the two would meet again. Fast forward to season seven, Melisandre tells Varys in Dragonstone that she’ll return to Westeros because it’s where she’s supposed to die. It may be safe to assume that Arya will be able to cross this name off her list soon enough.