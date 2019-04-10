Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

You don't need me to tell you this, but it is very windy outside today. We could see sustained winds 30 to 50 in the Permian basin and SE New Mexico plains with some gusts 60-70 mph. Even stronger winds will be likely in the Guadalupe and Davis mountains. Add in very dry air (Relative Humidity < 10%) and hot temperatures (Widespread > 90 degrees), and that means fire danger is critical to extreme throughout the region.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect until midnight tonight for high fire danger. Please refrain from any outdoor burning or anything that could set off a few sparks. If a fire starts today, the conditions are favorable for it to spread rapidly.
Cooler air will filter in from the west as we head into Thursday and Friday. High temperatures Thursday will be down into the low to mid 70s under sunny skies. It will still be breezy, but nothing like we’re seeing today. We will start to see a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night and into Saturday with a cold front, which will bring high temps Saturday down even more to around 60 degrees.
