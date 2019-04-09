Witnesses: Alpine pedestrian walks into traffic, dies after being struck by vehicle

ALPINE, TX (KWES) - Alpine police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle.
Police say the accident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on April 9 at the intersection of Holland Avenue and 6th Street.
Witnesses say the pedestrian was not paying attention when they walked into traffic and was struck by a vehicle. They were transported to Big Bend Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced deceased.
The victim has not been identified yet and the accident is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.