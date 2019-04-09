Trail cam solution to capture illegal dumping in Midland

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland County Commissioners gave court approval today for purchasing trail cameras in effort to solve the illegal dumping crisis.
This on-going environmental issue frustrating and plaguing the community resorted in complaints filed seeking action to resolve the problem.
In effect, $4,000 worth of equipment has been supplied to maintain the natural Midland landscape.
“We’re going to take a look at what can be done to preserve, to protect our groundwater. And to try to help cause folks with man camps, if you will, to comply with the rules of the state and the needs of the county,” says Midland County Judge Terry Johnson.
These new tools purpose are to help catch criminals in the act of illegal dumping.
Judge Johnson says Midland county can expect 30 new trail cameras installed by the end of next week.
