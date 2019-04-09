Paving the way for better roads in Midland

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Today in the Midland County courthouse Commissioners approved a bid to pave Cotton Flat Road.
The paving would be from Midland city limits all the way to County Road 150 which would cause traffic delays.
Midland County Judge Terry Johnson states, “On that there are a couple of areas that will be full lane closures. We will be diverting traffic, so it’s going to be congested, but people are to be happy after the project.”
Judge Johnson said construction will begin rapidly since court approval of the bid.
