Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Good Morning everyone! Today, we are expecting to see starting temperatures to be in the mid 50s and warm into the mid 90s by this afternoon. We are tracking some fire danger risk for our higher elevations and southeastern New Mexico today. Be sure you are be cautious around open flames, spark and embers. Tomorrow, we are looking for morning temperatures to be in the lower 60s and warm into the lower 90s by that afternoon. We are expecting to see more fire danger and higher wind speeds throughout the day. Thursday, we are tracking our next cold front to move into the area in the morning. After this passes, we are anticipating to see lows to be around 50 degrees and warm into the mid 70s. These cooler conditions are expected to last through the rest of this week with more rain chances headed our way this weekend.