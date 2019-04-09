Month of Giving raises over $10,000 for West Texas Food Bank

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - March was the Month of Giving for the West Texas Food Bank, and the community stepped up to provide thousands of meals for those in need.
The entire total raised during March, including the Day of Giving with Jersey Mike’s, was $10,790.
Since the West Texas Food Bank is able to provide four meals for for every dollar donated, this money will provide over 43,000 meals.
The Month of Giving and Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving are annual events that help provide a lot of funding for the West Texas Food Bank.
“Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving is really one of our favorite fundraisers. We love being out with the energetic staffs at both the Midland and Odessa locations," said Libby Campbell, Executive Director of the West Texas Food Bank.
"They really go above and beyond to make the Day of Giving a Success. Also, we could not count the Day of Giving as a success without the hundreds of people who came out to give their support!”
If you missed out on the Month of Giving you can visit the West Texas Food Bank’s website here to donate or volunteer.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.