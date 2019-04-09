Midland Salvation Army shows off new center

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland Salvation Army has been serving temporary homelessness for 60 years. Now with their new Emergency Shelter and Social Services Center, they get to triple their services to the community in need.
“The community of Midland recognized that the facilities that we had to offer were inadequate. We were in desperate need of new accommodations for many, many years. Several years ago... our advisory board got together and said this is the time. And honestly everything just fell into place,” said the chairman of the Salvation Army’s advisory board, Laura Sales.
The previous facility could hold up to 35 people for beds and 3 meals a day, but now, the new facility has brand new family rooms, computer labs, a washer and dryer, over double the amount of beds and a kitchen dining area.
"In Midland County last year the salvation army served 43,000 meals. It’s something about our community that we don’t always stop to think about. But there is tremendous need here,” said Sales.
With the facility tripling in size, staff size will also have to grow with the expanded services before they can help those in need.
“After the grand opening we should have several weeks to get the facility staffed, getting the building and all of the supplies in place, all of the systems in place, so that we can begin serving our clients here in the new facility,” said Sales.
