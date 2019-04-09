Midland progresses towards new mental health transitional facility

“The purpose of the facility is to create a 25 bed facility where an individual can go for 30 to 90 days. They still have their criminal charges pending, they’re not just turned over they’re just not hugged and given a bottle of pills and said, ‘go get em.’ No the purpose is so that we can stabilize them so that they can get some job skills, some home skills, like how to live in an apartment, how to budget, how to do a lot of these things that you and I take advantage of every day,” said Nodolf.