Mac’s BBQ embraces Texas Tech Alumni Association

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Mac’s BBQ of Midland hosted a watch party for Texas Tech fans that wanted to watch the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship with fellow alumni.
The restaurant was the perfect setting because the establishment is part of the Texas Tech Alumni Association, and embraces its deep roots to its Alma Mater.
Four of the five owners of Mac’s BBQ are Texas Tech graduates, and several staff members are alumni as well.
Similar to Texas Tech’s men’s basketball run in 2019, Mac’s BBQ has risen to success from humble beginnings.
The award winning restaurant was started by a group of four friends.
They worked together as student servers in a local Lubbock restaurant trying to finish up their education and get degrees from Texas Tech.
The owners of Mac’s BBQ school spirit lead them to travel to Minneapolis for the National Championship game, but made sure their staff provided Texas Tech fans at home a place to come together and root for their Alma Mater as the team seeks to reach new heights.
