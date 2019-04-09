Hundreds of colorful flowers come to the 41st Annual West Texas Iris Society Show

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The American Iris Society will host the 41st Annual West Texas Iris Society Show Sat. April 13, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Midland Park Mall.
The show is free and open to the public.
Anyone who would like to have their iris bloom stalks judged by American Iris Society judges may sign up through the West Texas Iris Society.
Participants may also create a flower arrangement with the theme, “Your Bloomers Are Showing”.
The categories are
- Hang’em High - A design with a suspended iris
- Late Bloomers - A design with historic iris
- Lace and Ruffles - Designer’s Choice
- Clean Bloomers - Designer’s Choice.
In addition, there will be a photography portion, where anyone can submit a photo of an iris and educational section.
For more information or to enter, contact Debbie Strauss at debbie@loveirises.com or 432-352-5483.
