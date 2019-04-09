Food, water on migrant rescue ship in Mediterranean running low

Twelve women, a child and an infant are among those on board the ship that’s looking for a safe port.

Photo by: AP This April 3, 2019 photo shows the Sea-Eye rescue ship in the waters off Libya. The humanitarian ship Sea-Eye with 64 rescued migrants aboard was stuck at sea on Thursday as Italy and Malta refuse it safe harbor as their refusal set the stage for another Mediterranean standoff that can only be resolved if European governments agree to accept the asylum-seekers. (Fabian Heinz/Sea-eye.org via AP)
MILAN — The German humanitarian group Sea-Eye says drinking water and food is running low onboard its rescue vessel at sea for the sixth day carrying 64 migrants, as Europe haggles over where to provide a safe port.

Sea-Eye said Tuesday that it has informed Malta, the nearest port, of the scarcity of food and water for the migrants, including 12 women, a child and an infant.

The European Union, meanwhile, said it had triggered talks with member states to identify a port and countries to take in the migrants, as the nearest countries, Malta and Italy, have refused to allow port access to any NGO rescue ship.

Sea-Eye spokesman Dominik Reisinger said the “political question about the distribution of the rescued ... overshadows the human rights” of those on board.