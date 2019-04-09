Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

It may be early April, but it feels like mid June out there today with high temperatures well into the 90s through much of the area! Today is the first day of 2019 that we have hit 90 degrees at Midland International Airport, and we'll likely see the second consecutive 90 degree day tomorrow with highs expected in the low 90s in Midland-Odessa. The real issue is going to be extreme fire danger.
As a powerful low pressure system traverses the middle of the country, it will bring very windy weather to West Texas and SE New Mexico. Wind speeds of 30-40 mph with gusts over 60 mph can be expected in the Permian Basin with even higher speeds in the mountains. These winds will bring in very dry air along with continued warm temps. Put everything together, and it will make for critical to extreme fire danger across the entire region. Make sure to avoid any outdoor burning or anything that could lead to a few sparks.
After the low passes, winds will calm down Thursday and we’ll have much more pleasant temps, with highs in the 70s through Friday. Our next chance of showers and storms will occur Friday night through Saturday. As of now, it does not appear these will be severe, but we’ll update you with any forecast changes.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.