Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

As a powerful low pressure system traverses the middle of the country, it will bring very windy weather to West Texas and SE New Mexico. Wind speeds of 30-40 mph with gusts over 60 mph can be expected in the Permian Basin with even higher speeds in the mountains. These winds will bring in very dry air along with continued warm temps. Put everything together, and it will make for critical to extreme fire danger across the entire region. Make sure to avoid any outdoor burning or anything that could lead to a few sparks.