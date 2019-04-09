Ector County Victims Coalition holding annual awareness luncheon

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Ector County Victims Coalition will be holding its annual awareness event on April 10.
The Crime Victims Rights Awareness Luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the American Legion in Odessa.
The luncheon will feature food from Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant, a brief awards ceremony, a resource fair featuring local organizations and speakers from the community.
Featured speakers will include Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke, Sheriff Mike Griffis, Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland and more.
NewsWest 9′s own Victor Lopez will be emceeing the luncheon.
The event is free but you are asked to RSVP on the event Facebook page here.
