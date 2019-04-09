Austin mom hid pregnancy before putting baby in dumpster, prosecutor says

AUSTIN, Texas — The trial for an Austin mother who is accused of abandoning her baby in a dumpster began Tuesday.
Althea Johnson was arrested back in November of 2017 after her newborn daughter was found in a dumpster at the Mira Vista apartment complex.
A witness told KVUE that when the baby was found, "she was almost purple" and she "honestly thought she was already dead." The baby was released from the hospital and placed with family.
During opening statements of the trial, a prosecutor claimed that Johnson concealed her pregnancy and gave birth in an apartment restroom.
“With each step, she chose to go toward the dumpster...leaving a trail of blood from her apartment to the dumpster,” the prosecutor said. “She discarded her child. Abandoned her newborn baby in a dumpster.”
The defense claimed Johnson "did what she needed to do to keep a roof over their head and food in the table," adding that Johnson unexpectedly gave birth because "she didn't know that she was pregnant." The defense also claims that Johnson does not "recall the events of the birth itself."
Dwayne Bouie, who was the man who found the baby in the dumpster, took the stand during the trial and recalled finding the newborn.
Bouie said he was dumpster diving when he "heard a whine" and found the "little baby" in the dumpster and called 911.
Johnson is facing a charge of abandoning a child, according to online records. Her bond is set at $60,000.
