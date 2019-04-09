Abilene community gathers for unaccompanied veteran’s funeral

ABILENE, TX (KXVA) - The Abilene community gathered Tuesday morning at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene to make sure unaccompanied Air Force Veteran, Michael Gibson, was not buried alone.
Gibson served in the United States Air Force from 1978 to 1979.
The Texas State Veterans Cemetery staff along with Dyess Air Force Base made sure that Gibson received Military Honors. On-Site-Representative of the Veterans Land Board, Jimmy Defoor, accepted the United States Flag on Gibson’s behalf.
"Anytime I can when veterans without a family show up, I like to show up,” said U.S. Navy Veteran, Don Waldrop.
The cemetery was filled with active duty, veterans and the Abilene community who wished to pay their respects.
“I hope I’m remembered, I hope all of them are remembered,” said Waldrop.
