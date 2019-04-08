Sunday Evening Weather Update

Tomorrow will be a nearly CTRL C, CTRL V forecast temperature wise. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s in the northern half of the Permian Basin, SE New Mexico and the higher elevations, and mid to upper 50s elsewhere. Afternoon highs will be right about what they were today. The only thing you can't copy and paste are the wind speeds. A very weak front is nosing its way into the Permian Basin, and will continue it's wimpy push south tonight and will make it to about the Pecos River. It won't do a whole lot, and isn't even worth putting on any of our graphics. Winds will flip pretty quickly back to the southwest and stay roughly that direction for the coming days.