Sunday Evening Weather Update

It was an absolutely gorgeous day here in West Texas. Despite a few clouds from the system that formed to our east, today was picture perfect with temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Tomorrow will be a nearly CTRL C, CTRL V forecast temperature wise. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s in the northern half of the Permian Basin, SE New Mexico and the higher elevations, and mid to upper 50s elsewhere. Afternoon highs will be right about what they were today. The only thing you can't copy and paste are the wind speeds. A very weak front is nosing its way into the Permian Basin, and will continue it's wimpy push south tonight and will make it to about the Pecos River. It won't do a whole lot, and isn't even worth putting on any of our graphics. Winds will flip pretty quickly back to the southwest and stay roughly that direction for the coming days.
The big story this week will be a very strong wind storm on Wednesday. We'll continue to warm up into the 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, and it will also be very dry. Relative humidity could fall below 5% in some areas! This combined with the possibility of 55 MPH gusts and even higher Wednesday afternoon and evening, fire danger is going to be extremely high. With no lightning in the forecast, the sole cause for fires would likely be human error. Please take this very seriously as fires will spread rapidly in these conditions if one does start.
Winds will die down slowly behind a strong cold front that will knock us into the lower 70s on Thursday. Even cooler conditions are possible as we head into the weekend, though we could see some showers or maybe some thundershowers late Friday into Saturday? Jury is still out on that one, so for now, let’s prepare for Wednesday.
