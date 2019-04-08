Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Good Morning West Texas! Today, We are expecting starting temperatures to be in the lower 50s and warm into the mid 80s. We are expecting to see nice conditions throughout the start of this week. We are tracking the chance for some serious fires danger later on the week but not today. Tomorrow, we are expecting starting temperatures to be in is 50s and warm to the lower 90s. This will be the same for Wednesday, we are anticipating lows in the lower 60s and warm into the lower 90 by that afternoon. Then we are looking for cooler conditions in the latter half of the week.