It can take a village to feed hungry kids in schools

Often these initiatives exist because someone, such as a high school teacher I collaborated with on a study, Melissa Washburn, sees a need and reaches out to local food banks for support. Washburn, a health teacher at a public high school in Lansing, Michigan, partnered with a nearby food bank to initiate a backpack program that delivered shelf-stable items. Wanting to improve the quality of the food in the packs, Washburn secured grants from a local nonprofit and the schools’ alumni association to include locally sourced fruits and vegetables.