Ground-breaking ceremony held for Centennial Park

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A ground-breaking ceremony will be held for Centennial Park at 10 a.m., Monday, along Colorado Street between Wall Street and Texas Avenue.
Representatives of the Midland Downtown Park Conservancy, City of Midland, Downtown Midland Management District (DMMD), donors and other guests will be on hand.
The City announced plans for the expansion and improvement of Centennial Park August 22, 2018.
Plans include a large green space, a performance stage and pavilion, a splash pad, a dog park and more.
