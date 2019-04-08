Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Believe it or not, we'll actually be significantly warmer for your Tuesday. Actually, it's going to feel a lot like summer and just be downright hot out there. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s under sunny skies. The record high temp at Midland Int'l for April 9th is 95 degrees, which has an outside chance of being tied or beat. Pack the sunblock if you plan on spending time outdoors!