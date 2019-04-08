Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

A gorgeous day across West Texas as we've seen bright sunny skies and those temperatures soaring well into the 80s. It will be a pretty mild night if you plan on heading out to watch the Red Raiders play in the National Championship Game! (Still feels pretty weird to actually say). We'll see clear skies with temps in the 70s this evening before falling into the 50s and 60s overnight.
Believe it or not, we'll actually be significantly warmer for your Tuesday. Actually, it's going to feel a lot like summer and just be downright hot out there. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s under sunny skies. The record high temp at Midland Int'l for April 9th is 95 degrees, which has an outside chance of being tied or beat. Pack the sunblock if you plan on spending time outdoors!
An upper level low will swing through the plains Wednesday. We'll still be hot here in West Texas, with highs expected in the low 90s. But winds will pick up significantly to 30-40 mph with even higher gusts. This will bring in very dry air and critical to extreme fire danger. Stay safe and avoid any outdoor burning Wednesday!
Cooler air is expected to end the week as high temps Thursday and Friday will fall into the low 70s. Another shot of cold air is expected Saturday as highs fall into the 50s and low 60s with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.