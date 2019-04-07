Texas Tech Alumni Association hosting 6th Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Texas Tech Alumni Association is hosting their 6th Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament on Thursday, May 9.
The Alumni Association is inviting all alumni, family, and friends to attend the event at the Ranchland Hills Golf Club in Midland, which will consist of a 4-man, 18-hole scramble.
Proceeds for the event will go towards the TTAA Midland Scholarship Fund, benefiting future area students who will attend Texas Tech.
Registration will begin at noon, with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m., lunch will also be provided prior to the tournament.
Anyone looking to participate can also register at www.texastechalumni.org/midland.
