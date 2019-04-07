Mother and daughter reported missing in Presidio County found safe

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - 43-year-old Zorayma Gallegos Lackey and her daughter, 4-year-old Lena Lackey, were found safe today by a ranch hand for the Fowlkes Cattle Company on their property, near Casa Piedra Road.
Lackey explained that they were driving without a cell phone in the remote area when their truck broke down, forcing them to walk for days in order to find help.
Presidio County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed their identities, both have been transported to Big Bend Regional Medical Center in Alpine to receive treatment.
