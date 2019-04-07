‘Clearly something happening’ as 3 historically black churches in same community burn down

(CNN) – Fires have destroyed three historically black churches in the same Louisiana parish in the last 10 days, and now investigators are trying to determine if they’re related.
The state’s fire marshal, Butch Browning, said authorities do believe they’re suspicious.
“We’re certainly treating these fires from the beginning as crime scenes,” he said.
The fire marshal, alongside federal and local agencies, are investigating the cause of the fires, which have predominantly black congregations.
“We're very cognizant that there is a problem and it's no coincidence that there are three fires,” Browning said.
The first was at Saint Mary Baptist Church on March 26. Then, on April 2, a fire destroyed Greater Union Baptist Church. Just two days later, a third fire destroyed Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.
All the churches are in St. Landry Parish, in southern Louisiana.
Another, smaller fire that officials have said was intentional also occurred at the predominantly black Vivian United Pentecostal Church a few hours’ drive north.
Church leaders aren’t letting the fires deter them. They said their faith won’t be rocked, and that services will go on.
"I'm very concerned,” said Pastor Harry Richard of Greater Union Baptist Church. “But I'm very optimistic because our faith is in God"
Each of the churches have made temporary arrangements in other buildings.
"Did I want to be at this part? No, I would rather not, but this is God's plan,” Richard said. “He allowed it and I believe he brought me here, he's going to bring me through this."
The Rev. Gerald Toussaint of Mount Pleasant told The New York Times he didn’t understand why his church, which had been remodeled in the last couple years, burned down.
“I’m trying to find out who did it, why they did it, did it have anything to do with me,” Toussaint said.
"There is clearly something happening in this community," Browning, the fire marshal, said Friday.
