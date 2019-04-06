Saturday Evening Weather Update

Changes begin on Tuesday as thermal ridge moves into our neck of the woods. This will allow temperatures to soar into the 90s. On average, our first 90 degree day is April 9th, so we're pretty much right on schedule. But big changes come Wednesday as a strong trough digs out of the northwest, passing to our north. The associated surface low will become quite strong and usher in some very windy conditions. Sustained winds of 40 MPH in Midland and Odessa are not out of the question, with possible gusts to 60 MPH in the Permian Basin. This will also bring very dry air into West Texas and SE New Mexico with dew points dropping into the single digits. This will create fire danger about as high as you can get it. Blowing dust will also be a threat.