Saturday Evening Weather Update

After a busy (and late) night last night, things have calmed down here in West Texas. The storms yesterday were pretty impressive. Despite marginal moisture and instability, they were able to produce some golf ball size hail, and a whole lot of lightning. Even after the storms passed and were weakening, the drive home late last night on 191 was nothing short of spectacular. Multiple cloud to ground strikes and flashes as far as the eye could see. It was as if Mother Nature felt bad for making Anthony and I stay in the studio so late on a Friday night and she put on a great show.
The storms aren't over yet for our neighbors to the east. Just southeast of Waco, we've seen a few tornado warned storms and some photos and videos are popping up on Twitter that seem to confirm at least one tornado has touched down. It has definitely been an active 24 hours here in the Lone Star State.
Things have calmed down here in West Texas, and will actually remain pretty pleasant over the next 48 hours. Temperatures today have ranged from the upper 60s and low 70s in the higher elevations to the mid 70s and upper 80s elsewhere across our area. Things will warm up a touch to wrap up the weekend and start the work week. A nearly copy and paste forecast Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low to mid 50s.
Changes begin on Tuesday as thermal ridge moves into our neck of the woods. This will allow temperatures to soar into the 90s. On average, our first 90 degree day is April 9th, so we're pretty much right on schedule. But big changes come Wednesday as a strong trough digs out of the northwest, passing to our north. The associated surface low will become quite strong and usher in some very windy conditions. Sustained winds of 40 MPH in Midland and Odessa are not out of the question, with possible gusts to 60 MPH in the Permian Basin. This will also bring very dry air into West Texas and SE New Mexico with dew points dropping into the single digits. This will create fire danger about as high as you can get it. Blowing dust will also be a threat.
Thankfully, this system will also drop a cold front, so while it won’t help our fire danger much at first, it will cool things down as we head towards next weekend.
