Pioneer Natural Resources to make major staffing cuts

WEST TEXAS (KWES) - Pioneer Natural Resources has announced that they will be making some major cuts to their staff.
The oil and gas company released a statement saying they are looking to improve capital efficiency and enhance shareholder value.
Right now Pioneer is offering current employees a severance package to voluntarily leave, but the company expects a number of people will just be let go.
A current employee told us the company is looking to cut their staff by hundreds. They added that if that number is not met by volunteers, Pioneer will begin letting people go as soon as May.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.