Not everyone is thrilled about Margaritaville Resort coming to Lake Conroe

CONROE, Texas — Margaritaville is coming to Lake Conroe, but neighbors say there needs to be a plan to combat what will likely be a traffic nightmare.
Neighbors living off FM 105 say the positives are there, but worry the attention this will draw could be too much to handle.
By 2020, La Torretta will convert into Jimmy Buffett’s famed Margaritaville resort.
The new resort will sit on 186 acres, with 360 guest rooms, 18-hole golf course, spa and signature Margaritaville bars.
Shannon Overby of Visit Conroe calls it an honor knowing this will be the first of it’s kind in the state of Texas.
“It’s something new to promote and the lake obviously is a huge attraction for visitors to the city,” Overby said.
As it turns out, 5 o’clock somewhere can mean different things for different people. If you’ve ever driven FM 105 on a Friday afternoon, you know exactly what I mean.
“Having that kind of name out here, yeah that could bring a lot of traffic,” said Isaiah Trott of Conroe.
One way or another, people seem to agree, a plan for traffic should also be in the works.
“We’ll see how that kind of pans out. Hopefully they’ll be some solutions that will make everyone happy,” Overby said.
