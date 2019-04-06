Hop over to the Neon Easter Egg Hunt

2019 Neon Easter Egg Hunt.
By Madelaine Perrault | April 6, 2019 at 2:12 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 2:13 PM

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Downtown Odessa hosts the week long 2019 Neon Easter Egg Hunt.

Sponsoring businesses and organizations will get the opportunity to hand out eggs filled with prizes between April 5-12.

Hopping over to the end of the week there will be a somewhat traditional egg hunt at dusk, around 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church in Odessa.

Once the sun goes down the neon glow sticks and dyed eggs come out.

Bunny trail map for the 2019 Neon Easter Egg Hunt.
A thumping after party commences once the hunt ends.

The event is free and open to the public. Participants must be 11 years or older.

For more information about becoming a sponsor click here.

Contact Event Coordinator Alexa Moulakis with any questions at 432-335-4683 or amoulakis@odessa-tx.gov.

