Hop over to the Neon Easter Egg Hunt

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Downtown Odessa hosts the week long 2019 Neon Easter Egg Hunt.
Sponsoring businesses and organizations will get the opportunity to hand out eggs filled with prizes between April 5-12.
Hopping over to the end of the week there will be a somewhat traditional egg hunt at dusk, around 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church in Odessa.
Once the sun goes down the neon glow sticks and dyed eggs come out.
A thumping after party commences once the hunt ends.
The event is free and open to the public. Participants must be 11 years or older.
For more information about becoming a sponsor click here.
Contact Event Coordinator Alexa Moulakis with any questions at 432-335-4683 or amoulakis@odessa-tx.gov.
