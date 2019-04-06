‘Felt cute, may arrest someone later’: Meet the cop behind #BackTheBluebonnets challenge

FORT WORTH, Texas — If you grew up in Texas, you know.
You know what it's like to be dragged by your mother or respective parent from the car to a patch of bluebonnets to take cute photos that you will eventually be teased about later in life.
Let's face it, it's a rite of passage for Texans.
And with bluebonnets blooming, leave it to police departments across Texas to put a hilarious spin on that tradition and outdo everyone taking photos this year with the #BackTheBluebonnets challenge.
It's a simple challenge, just drop that tough look that comes with the badge for a few seconds and snap a cute photo in all that police gear with our beloved state flower.
Needless to say, the visual irony has left the internet in stitches with a number of officers taking their best, cheesy, department store family photo poses to another level.
And the captions are pretty funny too. The popular internet phrase, 'felt cute, may delete later,' has been replaced with, 'felt cute, may arrest someone later.'
Hewitt Police Department, which is just outside of Waco, won my heart by posting a photo of its K9 in the bluebonnets with the caption, 'felt cute, may sniff out some drugs later.'
It's a dog, sue me.
But some of the creativity has also been fun to see. One photo of two Mineral Wells cops chowing down donuts in a field of bluebonnets has already received more than 46 thousand likes on Facebook.
WFAA spent some time with Arlington police this week as they gave their contribution to the challenge.
In a patch of bluebonnets near its main station, Lt. Chris Cook directed a funny photo of an officer (wearing headphones) mowing grass dangerously close to the wildflowers and another doing his best to stop him.
"This is just fun, and it allows our officers to just let their hair down and have a good time," Cook said. "It's a win-win for everyone involved, including our officers."
But who deserves the credit for this wonderful source of laughter?
Look no further than Round Rock Police Officer Angelo Marmarinos.
He has the oldest post with the hashtag #BackTheBluebonnets on Twitter. In March, he posted a video of himself in the bluebonnets in Round Rock.
"I was driving, and my partner was like, 'let's tweet something about it," Marmarinos said.
Marmarinos said he was going to type #BackTheBlue, but then he got a better idea.
"We were like, 'back the blue?' And then it became back the bluebonnets and we're like, 'good that's good,'" Marmarinos said.
Though being first means Marmarinos only opened Pandora's box and didn't get to build off the idea like so many departments already have.
"We're cops so we compete!" Marmarinos said with a laugh. "It's good to see everyone take it to the next level."
"We had no idea that it was going to be viral with the hashtag, but we're glad we did it."
So are we officer, so are we.
