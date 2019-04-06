Community remembers 10-year-old killed in road rage shooting

PHOENIX (KXNV/CNN) – Phoenix residents turned up Friday night to remember Summerbell Brown, a 10-year-old girl who was gunned down in what police say was a violent case of road rage.
Summerbell’s friends and family gathered in her honor outside her home only hours after the man accused of killing her was locked up.
“I never would have imagined like a normal day just coming home and it end like this," said Taniesha Brown, Summerbell’s mother.
Supporters blocked the street laying signs, candles and tying balloons to a tree outside Summerbell’s home.
Purple was her favorite color.
"I'm glad that people were able to know her," Taniesha Brown said.
The 10-year-old was killed Wednesday after police say 20-year-old Joshua Gonzales opened fire moments after the family pulled into their driveway.
“We’re moving, that’s what we’re doing, we getting away from here cause I don’t want that for my kids,” said Thomas, who lives two doors down the street from the Browns.
He heard Summerbell’s screams and ran over to find her father struggling to keep her alive.
"He's got blood leaking and he's sitting there trying to get his daughter," the neighbor said. "Nothing can ever cure this, like nothing, ever."
Summerbell's teachers also attended the vigil.
“Summer was an amazing student, she was a teachers dream,” one of her teachers said.
They presented her last drawing to her mother Taniesha Brown. It was a drawing of a bird.
