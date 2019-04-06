Andrews police arrest one in undercover prostitution investigation

ANDREWS, TX (KWES) -For eight weeks, the Andrews Police Department received numerous complaints of suspicious activity and allegations of solicitation of prostitution at Forest Massage, located at 728 South Main Street, and A Perfect Relax at 110 Northwest Avenue K.
Wednesday, they successfully carried out an undercover operation in which they arrested Yanqui Jenny Zhao.
Zhao has been charged with two counts of prostitution, a Class b misdemeanor.
Search warrants were executed at both of the locations. Police were able to get a hold of business records, including ledger books, transaction history, client lists and other documents.
This isn’t the first time this has happened in West Texas...
Operation Gauntlet was a 15-day operation in Midland and Odessa that led to the arrest of 62 people on prostitution charges, and it happened again just months later with Operation Pipeline.
According to the Polaris Project, a nonprofit that runs the national human trafficking hotline, as many as 9,000 illegal massage parlors operate in cities across the nation, which fuels an industry of roughly $3 billion.
This is an ongoing investigation and no other arrests have been made.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.