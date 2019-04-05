What you think about child sex trafficking in Texas may be wrong

“The research team submitted a proposal to the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) IRB in September 2017 seeking permission to interview youth currently in the care of the state. The protocol went through a series of revisions from DFPS in October 2017. The research team agreed that all of the requested revisions were necessary and strengthened the overall protection of participants in the study beyond just those in DFPS custody. DFPS ultimately denied the proposal in November 2017, which prevented the research team from interviewing any youth currently in DFPS Life Experiences of Minors and Youth in Texas At Risk for Commercial Sexual Exploitation 134 foster care and/or in DFPS custody. Therefore, the research team was able to collect data only on participants’ experiences with the foster care system based on their recollection of past experiences,” the study shows on pages 133 and 134.