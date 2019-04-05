West Texas Schools receive caterpillars ahead of 2019 Butterfly Release

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Friday, caterpillars will be delivered to Lamar Elementary School and held until May.
Students from Midland, Odessa, Big Spring and Lamesa will be growing butterflies not only as a special project for Earth Day, but also to tie into the 14th Annual Butterfly Release and Family Celebrations.
This collaboration will allow participating children to share their discoveries about the beautiful creatures with families during the memorial.
Home Hospice believes every person should be remembered for how they have graced our histories and lives.
The Butterfly Release and Family Celebrations will be at locations across West Texas for anyone who wishes to cherish their loved one.
- MIDLAND – April 27thth , 2-4pm: Carrasco Room, Midland College
- BIG SPRING – April 28th , 2-4pm: Garrett Hall/ First United Methodist Church
- ODESSA – May 4th , 2-4pm: Globe Theatre, 2308 Shakespeare Rd
- LAMESA – May 5th, 2-4pm: Northridge United Methodist Church
- ANDREWS – May 5th , 2-4pm: B&B Bldg (corner of SW13th & Ave E)
Names will be read during a memorial service, and butterflies will be released as a way to say "thank you" for the way our lives have been brightened.
There will be live musical entertainment and refreshments.
Live butterflies will be handed out to participants at no cost.
Traditionally, the butterfly has been recognized as a symbol of hope, new life and resurrection.
More photos from previous Butterfly Release events can be found at www.HomeHospiceWTX.com.
