Restaurant Report: 9 low performers in Odessa

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The second full week of March was an extremely busy one for health inspectors in the Ector County. While Midland had no top or low performers for the week of March 11 through March 15, Odessa had several low performing restaurants.
La Esperanza Restaurant Inc. at 1511 N. County Rd. W. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Food not thawed properly
- - Food not properly labeled/date-marked
- - No food thermometers/sanitizer test strips
- - Some food in cooler not covered
- - Green hot sauce cooling on floor
- - Knives stored in between equipment
- - Reach-in cooler needs to be repaired
- - Reheating procedures not followed
- - Ceiling in kitchen must be repaired
- - Ice bags and food containers stored on floor
- - Bare hands touching food
- - Not all employees had food handler cards
- - Food left on shelf for more than 5 hours
- - Hot hold not keeping meat warm enough
- - Green tomatoes had fungus growing on them
This resulted in the health inspector giving La Esperanza Restaurant Inc. a 67 on their inspection.
Mi Casa Restaurant at 1301 N. County Rd. W. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Food items left to cool in hot hold
- - Food in cooler/freezer not covered
- - Food not properly labeled/date-marked
- - No certified food manager
- - Hand wash sink had no sanitizer
- - Not reheating food properly
- - Valid food establishment permit not posted
- - No thermometer in refrigerator or freezer
- - Employee coffee cup found on hot holding unit
- - Reach-in cooler not cold enough
- - Restaurant needs several repairs
- - Not thawing food properly
- - Not using spoons with handles to remove food from containers
- - Ice scoop stored with handles touching ice
- - Not all employees had food handler training
This resulted in the health inspector giving Mi Casa a 72 on their inspection.
BJ’s Drive-In at 3021 Golder Ave. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - No thermometers in cooler/freezer compartments
- - Prepped food not date-marked
- - Not all employees had food handler cards
- - No certified food manager
- - Hamburger patties not kept on cold hold
- - Employee drinks in kitchen area
- - Degreasing sprayer kept in food prep area
- - Some food not covered
- - Gloves not being used to prep food, raw meat
- - Must clean behind equipment
- - Must replace broken ceiling tiles, light lenses, floors, windows
- - Not washing/sanitizing hands before handling food
- - No soap or paper towels at hand wash sink
- - Not using bleach for ware washing
- - Current food establishment permit not posted
This resulted in the health inspector giving BJ’s a 69 on their inspection. However, the inspector went back the next day and everything had been corrected.
Hacienda Vieja Mexican Restaurant at 1701 N. Grant Ave. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Prepped food not labeled/date-marked
- - Grease filters need to be washed
- - Must clean behind equipment, floors
- - Employees eating in kitchen area
- - Using scoops with no handles
- - Not wearing gloves while assembling platters
- - Carnitas, onions not kept on hot holds
- - Soda nozzles need to be cleaned
- - Entire restaurant needs to be cleaned
- - Fish, pico de gallo and salsa not kept on cold hold
This resulted in the health inspector giving Hacienda Vieja a 75 on their inspection. However, the inspector went back the next week and everything had been corrected.
Jalisco Café at 901 N. County Rd. W. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Not all employees had food handler cards
- - Prepped food not labeled/date-marked
- - Using measuring cups without handles
- - Not using spoons with long handles to retrieve spices from containers
- - Hand wash sink had no paper towels, soap or sanitizer
- - Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods
- - Food in cooler not covered
- - Current food establishment permit not posted
- - No food thermometers/sanitizer test strips
This resulted in the health inspector giving Jalisco Café an 83 on their inspection.
La Bodega Quick Stop at 1201 S. Grant Ave. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Food in cooler not date-marked
- - Holes in wall need to be repaired
- - No sanitizer at hand wash sink
- - Some food not covered
- - Employee drinks must have lids and straws
- - Food containers not labeled
- - Using cups as scoops for seasonings
- - Cola bottles placed in ice machine
- - No chemical test strips
- - 2019 food establishment permit not paid
- - No certified food manager
This resulted in the health inspector giving La Bodega an 80 on their inspection.
Mimi’s Restaurant at 2901 N. FM 1936 in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Some food not stored at least 6 inches off floor
- - Prepped food not labeled/date-marked
- - No soap at hand wash sink
- - No food thermometers/sanitizer test strips
- - Must clean hands after removing trash
- - Scoops had no handles
- - Current food establishment permit not posted
- - Not all employees had food handler cards
This resulted in the health inspector giving Mimi’s an 83 on their inspection.
Corky’s Bar & Grill at 6705 Andrews Hwy. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - No certified food manager
- - Cole slaw, sliced potatoes not in cooler
- - Refrigerator/freezer must be repaired
- - No paper towels or sanitizer at hand wash sink
- - Gloves not being worn while prepping food
- - Fish not being thawed properly
- - Refrigerator must be cleaned, sanitized
- - Employee food not kept separate from restaurant food
- - Prepped food not labeled/date-marked
- - Bleach not used for ware washing
- - Some food not covered
- - Current food establishment permit not posted
This resulted in the health inspector giving Corky’s a 76 on their inspection.
A La Mex Drive-Thru Restaurant at 4119 N. County Rd. W. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Trash kept in bucket outside the back door
- - Food in cooler not covered
- - Not all employees had food handler cards
- - Eggs left out on counter
- - Prepped food not labeled/date-marked
- - No food thermometers/sanitizer test strips
- - Hand wash sink had big container in it
This resulted in the health inspector giving A La Mex an 85 on their inspection.
As we mentioned, there were a few restaurants in Odessa with perfect scores for the week.
Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:
- - Starbucks (540 W. 4th St.)
- - Long John Silver’s (1418 N. County Rd. W.)
- - Alfredo’s Paleteria (410 W. University Blvd.)
- - Dairy Queen (720 W. University Blvd.)
