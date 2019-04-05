Rep. Landgraf’s ‘Monica’s Law’ passes out of Texas House of Representatives

AUSTIN, TX (KWES) - During the last Texas legislative session, Representative Brooks Landrgraf’s bill for “Monica’s Law” failed to gain traction.
Now however Landgraf and supporters of the bill can celebrate a small victory.
Landgraf announced late yesterday that Monica’s Law has now unanimously passed out of committee in the House of Representatives, meaning it is now one step closer to becoming law.
The bill is aimed at helping protect victims of domestic violence.
“What we came up with was a bill that we call Monica’s law, and it’s a bill that empowers would be victims find out valuable information about protective orders, about history of family abusers," said Rep. Landgraf.
"It would also provide law enforcement with additional tools to use against domestic abusers.”
The bill is named after Monica Deming, an Odessa mother who was gunned down by her boyfriend who was alleged to have a history of violence. Had the law been in place before her tragic death in 2015, it may have potentially prevented her murder by letting victims like Monica know of her boyfriend’s history.
“He took away a mother to her son, which is probably the most tragic part of the loss is the loss of a mother, for a little boy," stated Jon Neilson, Monica’s father.
The bill seeks to create an online database where the public can search for protective orders issued by public courts.
Although lawmakers can’t seem to agree on how to achieve this, most agree that anything that can be done to reduce the potential of domestic violence or protect even one victim from harm is a good thing.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.