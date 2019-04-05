Renovated Radiologic Technology department is proud of modern advances for students

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Learning radiologic technology just got a lot easier for Odessa College’s students.
“Before our students weren’t really able to see, for example if they made a technical change, with the equipment they had they weren’t really able to see what change that made,” said Department Chair & Associate Radiologic Professor, Carrie Nanson.
The program was given over $300,000 worth of renovations and new technology, such as a larger mannequin positioning lab, radiography room and their most prized possession, an up to date x-ray machine called The Shimadzu Rad Speed Pro.
“Shimadzu Pro digital imaging equipment is exactly what the hospitals are installing when they install new equipment. It enables our students to train on the most current technology available,” said Nanson.
Nanson explained besides the modern x-ray machine, the department also is up to speed with the way students can view the images digitally.
“All of the facilities in the hospitals are going to digital imaging. so we wanted our students the opportunity to be able to train on something that was exactly like what they were going to see in the facilities,” said Nanson.
With these new advances, Nanson expressed her future registered radiologic technologists can now practically mirror the real world in hospitals and clinics.
