OPD investigating after multiple car windows shot out

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -Odessa police are investigating after a rash of vandalism across Odessa.
In the last two weeks alone there have been 24 cases of criminal mischief, primarily in central and west Odessa. Suspects have been shooting out windows with a BB gun.
Odessa police think just one group of people is behind all of it, but all they have to go on right now is that the suspects drive an SUV.
They are hoping to pull area surveillance footage and are encouraging the public to come forward with any information about these incidents.
If you have any information on these incidents or see any suspicious person you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.
