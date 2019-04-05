Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Good morning everyone! This morning, we are expecting starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower 50s and warm into the mid to lower 80s by this afternoon. Once we reach the afternoon, we are tracking the likelihood of seeing isolated strong to severe thunderstorms for anywhere east of the mountainous regions. If theses storms develop, the primary concerns will be large hail. We are also tracking a chance for some clusters of thunderstorms to develop along the dry-line in the early evening for our central to eastern counties. The primary concerns for these storms will be gusty winds, but we could still see lightning, heavy rain fall, and hail as these move through the area. These are expected to continue through the overnight hours and be done by day break tomorrow. Throughout the later half of today, we still cannot rule out the chance for tornadoes to develop. Be sure you stay updated on social media throughout today.