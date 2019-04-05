Infant fur jackets recalled because of choking hazard

(WTOL) - Children’s caregivers are being asked to discontinue using a faux fur jacket sold in infant sizes 12 to 24 months because the garment poses a choking hazard.
The jackets, which have a plush leopard print pattern, were sold at Carter’s, Century 21 Stores, TJ Maxx/Marshalls, stores nationwide and online at www.Zulily.com and www.carters.com from July 2018 through February 2019 for about $65.
The jacket’s snaps can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The underside of the jacket’s label contains the printed style number C2185125-CT or C218525. Amerex Group is printed on a label underneath the washing instructions label.
For more information, contact Amerex Group at 800-230-3418 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at InfantJacketRecall@AmerexGroup.com or online at www.amerexgroup.com.
